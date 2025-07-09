WATCH: Residents as far as Haynes among those told to STILL keep windows closed following waste station fire near Bedford

Residents in Wixams, Wilstead, Houghton Conquest, Cotton End, Shortstown and Haynes are still being told to keep their windows and doors shut following Friday’s fire (July 4).

The blaze at Elstow Waste Transfer Station involved a large quantity of mixed recyclable household waste material which has been confirmed as non-hazardous.

Although the Environment Agency and UKHSA have said there is no need to monitor the air quality, Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, the police, UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), and the Environment Agency have all agreed it’s best to keep your windows shut even as temperature are expected to rise.

Anyone with severe respiratory concerns should contact their GP or call 111, and those with existing respiratory conditions are advised to minimise their exposure.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue at the scene

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been at the scene of the incident at Elstow Waste Transfer Station since Friday (July 4) evening.

The building the blaze started in has now been declared unsafe – meaning on-site workers and emergency responders cannot enter to put water directly on the fire.

Instead, they are taking the building apart to create a safe environment for fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue says “good progress” is being made.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Shannon Heal

A national waste fire tactical advisor attended the scene on Sunday and suggested the fire service work with a team of specialists to be the first to try an innovative tactic of using high expansion foam to extinguish the fire.

But this had limited effect due to the location of the fire.

The next step was Monday’s decision to dismantle the building. Work began on Tuesday after specialist equipment arrived.

Group Commander James West explained: “Waste fires are inherently difficult and complex incidents to resolve and rarely are concluded as quickly as we would like. The safety of the nearby residents, responders and on-site staff is paramount throughout an incident such as this, and we would like to thank those impacted for their continued patience and cooperation.”

Agencies have continued to work together to protect local waterways and public health by ensuring water run off taken off-site for treatment.