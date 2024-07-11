Emergency repair works in Biggleswade after gas leak in Hitchmead Road
Emergency repairs are underway due to a gas leak in Biggleswade.
Cadent Gas is on the scene at Hitchmead Road, at the junction with Drove Road, and multi-way lights have been put in place.
According to Streetworks, the repairs will take place from today (July 11) until July 19, as workers aim to "trace and excavate" to repair the leak.
