Emergency services at the scene after person struck by a train near Sandy

A person has been struck by a train at Sandy this afternoon, Monday April 16, meaning there are no trains running between Peterborough and Stevenage.

All lines are currently blocked following the incident.

Commuters are being told to expect delays of an hour.

The emergency services are at Sandy station.

As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 8pm.

A statement from Great Northern said: “The emergency services are attending to an incident and the railway lines are closed. Network Rail and the train operators are working with the emergency services to reopen the railway lines as quickly as possible. Whilst this incident is ongoing, services may be delayed or subject to alteration. Once the railway is reopened, we will be working to restore the train service to the normal timetable as quickly as possible.

“If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or other,there is always someone to talk to.

You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 free at any time, on any phone.

“The CALM Nationwide Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58, or 0808 802 58 58 in London. You can also visit www.thecalmzone.net for confidential Webchat.”