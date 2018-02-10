‘Emotional’ run for Jack set to raise thousands

A father is taking on a marathon challenge for charity after losing his teenage son to leukaemia.

Novice runner Kevin Cook, 47, is in training for April’s London Marathon in memory of Jack, who died in February 2015 aged 18.

Kevin, of Viking Close, Gislingham, is raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust after seeing first-hand the care, support and treatment it can offer.

He said: “I know this marathon will be an emotional event for me. I am running in the memory of my son Jack and I can almost hear him saying, ‘You are going to do what?’.

“My name will be on the front of my running top and his name will be on the back. My wife Julie hopes to be at the finish line with the charity.”

Kevin and Julie were on holiday in America with Jack when he fell ill and was diagnosed with leukaemia, aged 13. He had previously fainted at school, but had no other obvious signs he was unwell.

Nearly £3,000 has been raised for the trust already, thanks to a charity quiz at Gislingham Village Hall attended by more than 100 people – which raised £1,250 – a £1,000 donation from Ichiban sushi manufacturer, of Earl Stonham and donations from family and friends.

Kevin’s employer Malthouse Security, of Rickinghall, has also nominated the Teenage Cancer Trust as its charity of the year.

Peter George, Malthouse Security owner, said: “The loss of Jack was a tragedy that was felt by all of us here. We think it is admirable that Kevin, who admits that he is not a natural runner, is giving up so much time and effort to run.”

Around seven young people aged 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK. The Teenage Cancer Trust offers expert treatment and support to youngsters from diagnosis onwards.

To make a donation, go to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/kevinandjackcook