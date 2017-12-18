End of year tidy up held by town’s good neighbours

It has been a busy month for Biggleswade Good Neighbours, with lots of people finding it difficult to get about in the cold and icy weather, the group says in its last report of the year.

In a fitting end to events for the year, the volunteers helped with the Christmas lights switch-on in town and carried out a final litter pick.

The litter pick was conducted around Chestnut Avenue and was another great success, with 25 bags of litter collected and 10 people turning up to help, including someone all the way from Switzerland!

A spokesman for the group said: “Thanks again to Biggleswade Town Council for providing equipment, and also to the fire station who allowed us to use it as a base.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers for dedicating their time and energy to those in need – without you none of this would be possible.

“Thanks to everyone’s efforts we have helped more residents than ever this year, completing around 800 trips to appointments, befriending, shopping, gardening, and various other activities.

“We would also like to thank the Biggleswade community for supporting Biggleswade Good Neighbours so enthusiastically, and to the clients for using our service and being such lovely people to help.

“The festive season can be particularly difficult for many of our clients, a lot of whom are housebound with no family support, and often having suffered bereavement. As our services will be stretched this Christmas, we ask that everyone becomes a ‘good neighbour’. If you know someone who is alone over the festive break why not pop in and see if they are ok, take them a mince pie or simply phone to say hello – it can make all the difference.”

Biggleswade Good Neighbours offers a wide range of services, helping people to keep in touch with the community and maintain their independence. Anyone who needs help can contact the group - you don’t have to be elderly. Please call 07771 104255. We will be updating you on our 2018 events soon, in the meantime, have a very merry Christmas and a happy new Year.