Enjoy carols in historic chapel at Roxton

A carol service is being held in Roxton to help children in need.

The service, at the historic Roxton Congregational Chapel, pictured, will be in aid of the children’s charity Action for Children.

It will be held in the old thatched building, which was once a barn, on Sunday, December 16, and will begin at 3pm.

The service will be led by leading Congregationalist and presenter on the BBC radio’s ‘Thought for the Day’, the Rev Dr Janet Wootton MA.

A chapel spokeswoman said: “Get your Christmas off to a good start by singing traditional Christmas carols in a building that was once a lowly cattle shed.”