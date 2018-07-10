Enjoy tastes from across the world at Biggleswade market

Tastes from across the globe can be enjoyed in Biggleswade.

The Flavours of the World market returns to the town on Sunday, July 15, from 9am until 6.30pm.

On the Bastille Day weekend the market square will once again enjoy the sight of market traders from France, Spain, Italy, Morocco and other exotic locations, and the aromas of freshly prepared foods as a popular and colourful array of continental market traders descend the day.

The purpose is to create an international atmosphere so people can enjoy exotic flavours and unusual aromas and delight in products they might not otherwise see or buy everyday.

Beyond the stalls that tempt the taste buds, the market has traders who showcase the beauty of international craft traditions - bowls and ornaments carved from Moroccan marble, Baltic amber set into handcrafted jewellery, finely woven Italian clothing and more. One stall sells an astonishing 60 varieties of beauty bars and natural soaps.