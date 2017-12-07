A1 diversions set up for road closures

Essential resurfacing work along the A1 between Langford and Baldock in Bedfordshire will start on Monday 11 December.

The £1.9m scheme is part of a co-ordinated £61.4m package of essential maintenance and improvement work underway on motorways and major A-roads across the East of England.

Once completed, the resurfacing work along the A1 will mean smoother journeys for road users.

To carry out the work safely, the A1 will need to be closed from 9pm to 6am, weeknights only, as follows:

>Northbound A1 between junction 10 (Baldock Services) and Biggleswade South roundabout: 11 to 22 December 2017 and 3 to 5 January 2018

>Southbound A1 between Biggleswade South roundabout and junction 10 (Baldock Services): work will follow the completion of the northbound work, which is expected to be 8 January, and closures will take place until 19 January 2018

During the closures, there will be clearly signed diversion routes in place northbound from the A1 at junction 10 for Baldock via the A507, A6 and A421 to rejoin the A1 at Black Cat roundabout or via the A507, A6, A421 and A603 to Sandy. The sounthbound diversion will be the same but in reverse.

The work is dependent on weather conditions.