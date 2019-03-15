Bid to improve Winchester Road estate parking

Local councillors from Central Bedfordshire Council, together with Grand Union Housing Group, are holding a public drop-in event from 11am-1pm tomorrow (Saturday) at Sandy Village Hall, to gather feedback and views on a joint project to find parking solutions for the Winchester Road estate in Sandy.

Councillor Nigel Young, Executive Member for Regeneration and Business at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “The area shows the typical parking pressures of an estate built in the 1970s period of town design.

“Its lack of parking capacity leads to overcrowded parking on narrow roads and people leaving their cars on unsuitable areas, which then creates problems affecting road and pedestrian safety.

“We want to fix that, and we’ve now secured funding that will allow us to make changes.

“The proposed project involves removing many large planted areas around the estate to convert them into more parking spaces available to residents. This will help to relieve car parking pressures and improve the appearance and the safety of the estate for both motorists and pedestrians.”