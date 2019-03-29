Cashing in on recycling drive

A new scheme to encourage people to recycle more while raising money for a community project has been launched in Potton with help from an enthusiastic Scout troop.

The Potton Recycling collection bins scheme officially opened at the Potton seasonal market last week to accept all empty crisp packets, biscuit wrappers, baby food pouches, toothpaste tubes and toothbrushes.

These items will be recycled by eco-firm Terracycle in exchange for cash, which will go towards the Potton Hall For All project.

Members of 1st Potton Scout Troop were on hand to help hand out leaflets and get things into the right bins. They did a great job of stamping down the crisp packets inside one of the bins as it started to fill up.

Potton Hall For All Chair Geoff Emery said: “The trustees of Potton Hall for All are very pleased to be able to support this initiative as it is a great fit with our charity vision for a sustainable building and low carbon exemplar.”

The bins, provided by Central Bedfordshire Council, will be kept at Potton Town Council’s offices, in Brook End, for anyone to use.

Each bin has details of exactly what can be accepted. The items collected will be sent to Terracycle for recycling, and will in turn collect points which can be converted into cash donations for the Hall For All.