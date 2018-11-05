Central Bedfordshire’s garden waste collections to close for the winter

Kerbside collections of household garden waste will be suspended across Central Bedfordshire over the winter months.

The collections will be suspended from Monday 10 December 2018 until Friday 1 March 2019 inclusive. Residents are encouraged to check their last collection date for their area, which will be either the week commencing Monday 26 November or Monday 3 December.

The decision to stop the kerbside collection service during the quietest time of the year for garden waste was made as part of the council’s financial planning process and comes as a result of Government funding cuts. During the winter season, up to 80% less garden waste was collected in past years, compared to the spring and summer.

During the suspension, garden waste can still be recycled at the council’s four Household Waste Recycling Centres. A council scheme to encourage composting offers all Central Bedfordshire residents discounted compost bins and accessories.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We know that the kerbside collection of garden waste is important, but to ensure we can continue to provide this service during times of high demand, we will be suspending the service in this period of low use. After this short break, we will resume the normal fortnightly collection, which is available free of charge to all Central Bedfordshire residents throughout the rest of the year.”

For more information about changes to your garden waste collection please visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/garden-waste