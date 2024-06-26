Council criticised for overgrown paths as Biggleswade No Mow May becomes 'Jungle June'
The Chronicle has been informed of a number of problem areas, including the path to the side of the railway station, and the path at Kitelands behind Biggleswade Academy and the Day Centre.
The concerns have been raised on behalf of residents by Biggleswade Town Councillor, Jonathan Woodhead, who worries that the areas impede accessibility and could encourage crime.
Councillor Woodhead claimed: "The path to the side of the railway station has been overgrown now for weeks and is at the point of being dangerous at night. I was walking along there yesterday evening [June 19] and someone could easily have been hiding in the hedges.
"There's also been stolen goods in there - last year, after Flutters bingo hall was robbed, I found trays from the stolen till in the foliage.
"There just seems to be no ownership for what I think is a safety issue."
Councillor Woodhead also noted that families with children and prams often use the path at Kitelands, while the railway path is also a popular route.
He told the Chronicle that he and other residents have reported the issue via the council's FixMyStreet app, but to no avail.
Councillor Woodhead claimed: "People need to be able to get around properly and safely. There just seems to be a void with CBC. The foliage needs to be cut back to an appropriate level and regularly maintained.
"It feeds into a lack of care by CBC for the local area. They had No Mow May and now it’s turned into Jungle June."
A CBC spokesperson said: “We acknowledge that the path by the railway station has become overgrown and addressed this with our contractor to arrange for them to rectify the issue.
"Regarding the other areas, the first cut of the year is scheduled to take place at the end of this month. We have asked our contractor to prioritise these routes.
“The safety and well-being of our residents are paramount, and it is appreciated that both these routes are well-used urban footpaths. We encourage residents to report any immediate safety concerns directly to us so we can address them promptly.”
