Dial a ride services on offer in Chronicle country

Central Bedfordshire Council’s new community transport services started this week, providing ‘dial-a-ride’ services throughout the mid and east Bedfordshire areas.

The Greensand Country Link services will provide a bookable and fully accessible door-to-door minibus service for elderly or disabled people who find it difficult to use traditional buses, trains or other forms of transport. The ‘dial-a-ride’ service will operate between 8.30am and 5pm on Mondays to Fridays, and journeys can be booked up to a week in advance.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are delighted to help fund these services, which make it easier for the elderly or disabled to take all sorts of journeys, whether that’s for their shopping trips, medical appointments, visiting friends and relations, or any other reason. Under the new contract, the service now collects residents from a wider area than previously.”

Greensand Country Link is provided on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC).

The ‘dial-a-ride’ service is available on a membership basis. This will normally cost £20 a year, but there is a special launch offer of free membership until 31 March 2020 for anyone joining before the end of 2018. Fares then range from £2.25 for shorter journeys, to £3.75 for longer journeys.

Details on how to become a member is available from BRCC on 01234 834933 or email communitytransport@bedsrcc.org.uk. Current users of the existing ‘dial-a-ride’ service in the mid and east Bedfordshire areas are encouraged to contact BRCC to set up their new membership.

The service will cover Biggleswade, Sandy, Beeston, Hatch, Northill, Ickwell, Upper Caldecote, Old Warden, Broom, Southill, Stanford, Shefford, Campton, Upper and Lower Gravenhurst, Meppershall, Upper and Lower Stondon, Clifton, Arlesey, Henlow, Fairfield Park, Stotfold, Langford, Dunton, Eyeworth, Wrestlingworth, Sutton, Potton, Everton, Moggerhanger, Chalton, Blunham, and Tempsford.