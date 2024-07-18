Fears Anglian Water's sewer network won't cope as new development planned for Upper Caldecote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There's a stink kicking up against Anglian Water over claims its sewer networks will be unable to cope with a new development in Upper Caldecote.

A planning application has been submitted for the site of former Woodlands Nurseries, Biggleswade Road, for the erection of up to 26,800m2 of B2/B8 floorspace, as well as a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the A1, and other features including a lake, a coffee shop, a community garden, and a playground.

But resident Mike Wells is concerned the sewer network won't be able to cope – with inhabitants of Biggleswade Road already "unable to flush their toilets" during periods of heavy rainfall.

In its conditions report, Anglian Water says that foul drainage from the development is in the catchment of Biggleswade Water Recycling Centre and that it "will have available capacity for these flows".

There are questions about whether the sewage networks can cope. Image: Anglian Water.

However, Mike claimed: "But this overlooks a problem: Caldecote’s main sewer, which Woodlands also uses, regularly backs up in wet weather, leaving some Biggleswade Road houses unable to flush toilets.

"The reason isn’t a failing Anglian Water pump at Tingey’s Corner, it’s that Biggleswade’s main sewer pipe north to the works, which Caldecote’s has to join, can’t take any more flow in wet weather.

"So Central Bedfordshire Council’s (CBC's) case officer asked Anglian Water the obvious supplementary: will it also assure council planners that its Caldecote sewer could also handle the extra load from Woodlands phase three, as the sewage works would apparently be able to?

"To date, no reply is among CB/24/01037/OUT documents on CBC’s planning website. Critical information withheld by Anglian once again, it seems: might there be a pattern here?"

A sign pinned up at Northill Pumping Station by residents. Image: Mike Wells.

He added: "The truth is that unless Anglian Water can arrange for it to stop raining, there will be no spare capacity in its sewer network."

The issue reflects wider concerns about sewage in Central Bedfordshire after new data from the environment agency revealed that spills across the area increased throughout 2023.

The Chronicle revealed that at Northill pumping station, Anglian Water dumped untreated sewage into the watercourse 20 times for 276 hours in 2023.

Meanwhile, Anglian Water Services Ltd has been ordered to pay over £50,000 for failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement to provide records by the Environment Agency. The order includes a £25,000 fine, £190 victim surcharge and £25,000 in costs.

Earlier this year, there were calls for multi agency action to deal with issues of sewage in Tempsford (pictured), Wyboston, Langford and Biggleswade.

Sentencing took place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

Mike claimed: "Like others, Anglian has licences to dump untreated sewage into our watercourses in 'extreme weather'. River Trust’s map shows the number of sewage spills at licensed sites around here, and their duration - 91 times into the Ouse at Bedford in 2023 (for 1,096 hours!) and 57 times into the Ivel at four sites around Sandy - but not the dates.

"It was for failing to divulge this crucial information that Anglian Water was convicted. If the weather was not 'extreme' on any of those occasions, then Anglian Water was in breach of its dumping licences and risks multi-million fines - compared to which £50,000 may appear a bargain."

An Anglian Water spokesman, said: "The high levels of rainfall both in recent days – and, more importantly, over this winter, which resulted in the wettest 18 months since records began – have caused significant issues to our systems. The problems we're seeing are being caused by rain and surface water getting into the sewer network, rather than a specific problem with the system.

Heavy rainfall in Bedfordshire: Clearing out flood water in Blunham after Storm Henk, January 2024. Image: Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum.

"Our sewers are designed to take away the waste from homes and businesses, but the nature of what they are there to do means they are not sealed systems, and excess rainwater or groundwater can infiltrate into them during prolonged or extreme wet weather. It means that while our network is operating the best it can, there's much less room for the sewerage and can cause problems with internal plumbing and flooding.

"There are no plans to build a second sewer pipe in Caldecote. The system operates without issues during normal weather events. The sewer serving the village does connect to other sewers before reaching Tingey’s Corner Pumping Station, but this is not unusual with sewerage systems throughout the industry.

"The pumping station is operating correctly. We have seen that our pumping assets are constantly running throughout periods of rainfall and, if we see from telemetry that there is a mechanical or electrical issue, we can attend to rectify. We will occasionally use tankers to assist with removing rainwater from our system, however these are limited to the worst hit areas.

"Problems occur when excess rainwater enters the system and causes a delay in the pumping station disposing of the extra loads. The system is designed to pump foul wastewater only and not rainwater, as mentioned. We are finding that rainwater is getting into the foul sewage system via third party connections, field runoff, blocked road gullies and burst watercourses, all of which is beyond our operational control.

"It’s also worth noting that, although we don’t believe there is an issue with capacity here, we are not statutory consultees for planning applications. We do respond to planning applications where possible, but developers have an ‘automatic right to connect’ to our networks. We don’t have any say in the levels of growth across our region.

"Flooding and drainage issues are complicated, with many different owners and responsibilities. We look after the sewers and any flooding from manholes. The Environment Agency has responsibility for groundwater and fluvial flooding, and the lead local flood authority, usually the county council, manages the risk of flooding and the provision of alternative facilities, but only if a wider incident is declared.

"When dealing with issues of flooding as a result of multi-agency issues (local council, Environment Agency, local landowners and private misconnections), it’s necessary to consider the whole picture and work with the other organisations with joint responsibility.”