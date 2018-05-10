Glorious sunshine for fantastic May Day

The traditional Ickwell May Day Festival took place on Bank Holiday Monday in glorious sunshine.

Following the procession from Northill to Ickwell, Fiona Sutherland was crowned as this year’s May Queen by outgoing May Queen Kayleigh.

Lucy Bryant presented the garland and Madeline Doughty the sceptre. Fiona was also attended by Murran White and Ellen Oakins and her page boys were Hugh and Oliver. Once crowned, Fiona was presented with a locket as a keepsake of the day from the May Queen of 1997, Gemma Foster

The ‘flowers’ who paid homage to their queen and recited their words beautifully were buttercups: Holly and Sofia, daisies: Chelsea and Laura,

violets: Erin and Lilac, mayflowers: Dolly and Penelope, forget-me-nots: Isabella and Sati and rosebuds Freya and Jasmine.

Children with decorated hoops with flowers showed off their creativity as they paraded around the arena and the children whose hoops had been judged as the best were given a small prize.

Congratulations to the hoop winners, who were Evie with Amelia and Charlie as the runners up. The first place country dancers hoop prize went to Aidan with Holly W as the runner up and the junior maypole dancers winner was Holly L.

The dancing, which children of the villages have been practising since February, then began in earnest with junior maypole dancers dancing around the pole, followed by young morris dancers. The little ones of the village then danced and were followed by the older children performing country dances. All the dancers received fantastic applause from the crowd. It was then the turn of the old scholars of the village to plait the ribbons round the maypole.

Ickwell Green Morris then performed followed by the village dancers and then visiting dancers Heartsease, St Neots Sweeps and Milkmaids. The Old Scholars returned to demonstrate the circassian circle before onlookers were invited to join in.

A big thank you from the May Day committee to all those who help to make the May Day festival possible. From the children and their parents to the teachers and dancing helpers in school, to those who help make cakes and serve in the tea room, for the use of tractors and trailers and their drivers, to the musicians and to all those who help behind the scenes.