Hopes for signs of Sandy Roman life in site dig

Archaeologists have began work on a full-scale excavation on the site of Sandy’s future cemetery extension on Stratford Road, Sandy.

Sandy Town Council will be working with the contractor to ensure there is minimum disruption during the excavation works.

Archaeologists believe the excavation may uncover Roman artefacts. The origin of Sandy as a Roman town has been recognised since the 17th century and over the years a wealth of archaeological finds have emerged. Finds from previous excavations carried out in the town’s cemetery between 1988 and 1991 can be seen in the Roman Sandy exhibit located at the Town Council offices and in Bedford Museum finds from the 19th century are on display in the archaeological gallery. Members of the public are welcome to visit the Roman Sandy exhibition during Town Council opening hours.

Archaeologists will be holding an open day wherepeople can view the working site and speak with experts.

Further details on an open day will be publicised once confirmed and the Council will issue updates on the excavation as it progresses.