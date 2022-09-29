Luton based homelessness charity NOAH Enterprise meet the lemurs at Paradise Wildlife Park to help raise awareness of their upcoming trek in Madagascar.

The charity and some of their trekking team were lucky enough to get up close and personal with the furry critters that are endemic to Madagascar.

Paradise Wildlife Park Keeper Amy led a feeding experience with the resident ring-tailed lemurs, where the group fed the animals their favourite snacks, and learned more about the species they might encounter on their trek in November 2023.

The team getting ready for their trip

Lisa Seccombe, Head of Fundraising & Community Engagement at NOAH said: “We are so grateful to the Park (in Broxbourne) for their support and giving our trekkers this fantastic experience. This will also go a long way in helping us raise awareness of the challenge we are undertaking, and an opportunity to have more adventurers join us, if you would like to find out more or join us please contact me !”

Departing November 18 to 29, 2023, the group will embark on a twelve day challenge to help raise vital funds for NOAH Enterprise. The once in a lifetime trip includes five days trekking through the spectacular Andringitra National Park, before helping at a community project.

The group will summit the island’s highest peak Pic Boby and neighbouring Chameleon Peak.

Meeting the local wildlife

Lisa is encouraging anyone who may be interested in joining the trek next year to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This challenge will provide an opportunity to raise much needed funds for NOAH, whilst giving the participant an experience they’ll never forget.

“NOAH needs £2 million per year to continue providing free services for those most vulnerable in Bedfordshire. By taking part in an event like this one and raising funds for NOAH, you can help to give hope and support to those in the most extreme poverty.

“We are down to our last few places for this trip, so if you’d like to join us on this trip of a lifetime, please get in touch as soon as possible!”