Peter Richards of Langford took this amazing picture of an Avro Lancaster bomber at the Shuttleworth air show on Sunday.

The show was the first of the season to celebrate 100 years of the RAF.

The Lancaster is famous for its part in the ‘Dambusters’ raids destroying three German dams with the famous bouncing bomb.

The Bristol Blenheim is in the distance.

The photo was taken over a field of oilseed rape in Chronicle country.