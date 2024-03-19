The road is not expected to reopen until this afternoon

An acid spill has closed the A428 near Wyboston this morning.

The road is closed in both directions between the A1 (near Wyboston) and B1043 (Barford Road Roundabout) due to a spillage of highly corrosive hydrochloric acid from a heavy goods vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cambridgeshire Fire Service are in attendance. National Highways service providers are on scene to assist with traffic management and specialist clear up works. Traffic is being diverted via local roads and the road is not expected to be reopened until around 1pm.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional twitter feed.