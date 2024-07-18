New Minister of State visits Langford and Biggleswade Wind Farm promoting 'bold plan to take back control of our energy'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Langford and Biggleswade Wind Farm received a visit from the new Minister of State at the Department of Energy Security.

Lord Hunt visited the site on Tuesday (July 16) - just days after the Secretary of State lifted the ban on de facto onshore wind.

The move means that onshore wind farms in England no longer face higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects, which Lord Hunt says is "all part of our bold plan to take back control of our energy."

He explained: “It’s great to see the magnificent wind turbines up close here at Biggleswade Wind Farm in Bedfordshire, generating clean energy for local homes and businesses, while investing up to £41,000 into local projects for the benefit of the local community.

Minister of State at the Department of Energy Security, Lord Hunt. Image: Department of Energy Security.

“We have wasted no time in lifting the ban so we can see more onshore wind farms like this across the country."

The minister toured the site and met with local stakeholders, while getting up close to the turbines.

His special visit came as the new government sets out its commitment to renewable energy.

Lord Hunt added: “This is just the beginning when it comes to delivering clean power by 2030. With Great British Energy at the heart of our vision – in the weeks and months ahead we will continue to take action to boost our energy independence and protect billpayers.”

Langford and Biggleswade Wind Farm consists of ten, 110-metre-high wind turbines, and a substation building.

The farm, owned and operated by the BayWa company, is able to produce up to 20MW, while the community fund associated with the wind farm invests thousands annually into local projects.