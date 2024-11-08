Notice to be served on Traveller encampment in woodland near Biggleswade

Stanford Wood, from Stanford Road. Picture: Google Maps

Notice is set to be served on a Traveller encampment in Stanford Wood.

Forest England said it is aware of the situation in Stanford Wood, and is due to have the Chilterns District Forester visit the site next week.

The government agency added: “We anticipate giving them seven days’ notice of our intentions. We’re also in communication with the local traveller liaison officer at Central Bedfordshire.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of an encampment located in woodland leased and managed by the Forestry Commission, which is responsible for any actions regarding its removal.

"We notified the Forestry Commission of the encampment on October 15.”

Officers did a welfare check of the camp, and assistance was declined by those in the woodland.

The council says it has received no complaints of anti-social behaviour relating to this encampment.