Parking plans deadline

There’s just a few days left to comment on council plans for off street parking in Biggleswade.

The town council is proposing three-hour pay and display at Mill Street and St Andrews Street with no return within three hours and four hours at Chestnut Avenue with no return within four hours.

Rose Lane car park will be six hours pay and display with no return within four hous and Dan Albone will be nine hours with no return within four hours. White Hart will be one hour with no return withon two hours.

The first hour in each car park will be free if the plans are approved and then £1 for up to two hours, £1.50 for three hours, £2 for four hours and a maximum of £2.50 for nine hours and Dan Albone and six hours at Rose Lane.

No limits will apply betwen 6pm-8am or Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Residents and workers can apply for a limited number of parking permits, but charges will apply.

Disabled parking spaces will be available in Rose Lane, Mill Lane and St Andrews car parks.

The move comes after the council consulted on car parking in the town.

Announcing the proposals the council said: “The Proposed Parking Order is considered necessary in the general interests or relieving and preventing congestion on traffic.

“More specifically, it is related to the provision and regulation of off-street car parking facilities in Biggleswade.”

Further details may be examined during normal office hours at the address shown below, viewed online at http://www.biggleswadetowncouncil.gov.uk/Biggleswade-TC/Default.aspx or telephone 01767 313134.

Comments should be sent in writing to the Town Clerk at the address below, or e-mail town.clerk@biggleswadetowncouncil.gov.uk by January 16. Any objections must state the grounds on which they are made.