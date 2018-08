Fairfield now has its very own mini lending library.

The telephone box library has now been delivered, fixed in place and fitted with shelves.

Residents are now being asked to help stock it by providing books

Books are required that are suitable for all ages, are in good clean condition and should be a “suitable” read as they will be on show to all.

If the library is full, residents arte asked not to leave the books but take them back home for use on another day.