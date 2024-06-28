Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandy Town Council is calling on community-spirited residents to apply for a councillor vacancy.

The authority says the councillor – who will serve the Fallowfield ward - will ‘play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Sandy and fostering community growth’.

No qualifications are needed to become a councillor, just a love for the town and a willingness to put in the effort required.

One recent example of dedication to the town is when resident and Royal Horticulture Society qualified gardener Corrine Calligan introduced a large circular planter at the entrance to Windsor

Sandy Town Council offices.

Way to grow perennials.

The move to grow perennials – which do not need replanting – is in line with the council’s commitment to reduce the impact of climate change.