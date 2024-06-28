Sandy residents called on to help shape the future of the town
The authority says the councillor – who will serve the Fallowfield ward - will ‘play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Sandy and fostering community growth’.
No qualifications are needed to become a councillor, just a love for the town and a willingness to put in the effort required.
One recent example of dedication to the town is when resident and Royal Horticulture Society qualified gardener Corrine Calligan introduced a large circular planter at the entrance to Windsor
Way to grow perennials.
The move to grow perennials – which do not need replanting – is in line with the council’s commitment to reduce the impact of climate change.
Corrine will be responsible for planting and caring for the perennials for the next 12 months. The outcome of this trial will inform the council's decision to expand the scheme to other areas in Sandy.