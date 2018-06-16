TV Gold standard for the town’s annual parade

It might be more than 50 years old, but Biggleswade’s annual carnival is still as fresh as ever.

A packed programme of events for the next week culminates in the grand parade of floats through the streets next Saturday.

Tomorrow, Saturday, there is a Horse Race Night at the Gardeners Arms in Potton from 7pm, and Sunday sees the fun of the annual Duck Race.

Racegoers can park at the Dan Albone car park and the first race swims off at 2pm.

On Wednesday there is a quiz night at Biggleswade Social Club and on Tuesday it’s eyes down for bingo night again at the social club.

The social club also plays host to a crib night on Thursday.

The parade, with the theme TV Gold, is on June 23 and on Sunday, June 24, there is the children’s disco and grand draw at the social club from 3-5pm.

It’s Pamper Night at Sapphire Hair and Beauty Academy on Sunday, June 24 from 6-8.30pm to round off the entertainment.

The Grand Parade promises to be bigger and better than ever this year with more floats taking part as it takes off from Biggleswade Academy. Judging is from 1pm and the parade kicks off from 2pm, heading to the High Street for the funfair and then returning to the Academy.

Tickets for the Grand Draw, with more than 50 prizes up for grabs, are on sale at the carnival stall on the Market Square and at carnival events throughout the week.

All the money raised through the events and the carnival procession are handed to local worthy causes later in the year.

And carnival organisers are still looking for people to get involved in supporting the carnival in the future. Visit the website at www.biggleswade -carnival.org.