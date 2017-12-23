Estate’s youngest oak tree will grow as reception pupils progress through school

Pupils in Culford Pre-Prep School’s reception class have planted a tree in the grounds to mark the start of their education journey.

Parents, family and friends were invited to watch the occasion, while a plaque commemorating their first day at school was unveiled.

Headteacher Sarah Preston said: “This is the third year we have planted a tree for the reception class and we aim to keep the tradition going. The idea is that the tree grows with the class as they move through Culford and they are able to come back and visit it every year until they finish school.”

Culford is surrounded by 480 acres of land, which are also home to the ‘King of the Park’ oak tree, which was planted c.1591. The King, which is the oldest tree on the estate, has now been joined by the youngest.