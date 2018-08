A quarry in Arlesey was evacuated today after an old hand grenande was found.

A police spokesman said: “We were called just after 11am to reports that an old hand grenade had been discovered by workers at a site in Hitchin Road, Arlesley.

“The site has been evacuated as a precaution and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are at the scene.”

The site is believed to have been used by the Home Guard during World War Two.