Fairtrade celebrates 25 years by helping Biggleswade River Clean

Fairtrade is celebrating its 25th anniversary by joining a special Biggleswade event to help the environment.

On Saturday, October 26, from 10am until noon, the Fairtrade Association Biggleswade (FAB) will be joining the River Clean taking place at Franklin Recreation Ground, Mill Lane, to mark its anniversary and provide Fairtrade refreshments.

Thanks to the demands of consumers today, there are around 5,000 Fairtrade-certified products on sale in the UK.

Michael Gidney, chief executive of the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “Twenty-five years ago, most companies paid little attention to the human cost of their business and most people were unaware of the poverty and degradation that was the reality of life for millions of farmers and workers around the world.

“Fairtrade set out to change that and put people and the planet before profit.

“Many said it couldn’t be done, but the public took Fairtrade to their hearts and into their shopping baskets from day one.”

At the litter pick there will be gloves for volunteers. There will be also be a couple of litter pickers available, as well as reusable rubbish bags.