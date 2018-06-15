Family is proud of mum’s Royal award

A stalwart of the Clifton community has been awarded an BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Gladys Dawson, aged 88, was awarded the honour for her involvement in the community in Clifton.

She has lived in the village since 1946 when she first moved from Liverpool to work as a land girl after the Second World War.

She married local boy Clifford Dawson and the couple raised their four children in the village. Clifford was a staunch member of the Clifton Older Persons Club which Gladys also joined.

Gladys has been an active fundraiser in the Clifton community, helping raise money for a heart monitor for the local doctor’s surgery, collecting toys for underprivileged children and helping the Salvation Army among many other activities.

She is an active member of Clifton All Saints Church and still helps deliver their monthly newsletter.

The great-grandmother also attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last year, where she spoke to both the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge.

She said of her award: “I think it’s fantastic but I just do these things because I want to, if I can help anyone that’s how I was brought up.”

Her eldest son Bob said the family were very proud.

“For 30 years she’s been doing charity work,” he said. “We are made up for her. She is very humble about it. We are very proud of her.”

