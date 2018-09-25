Family’s tribute to Biggleswade man who died in Essex collision

The family of a Biggleswade man have paid tribute to him after he died in a collision in Essex.
Robbie Trundley, aged 20, died in a collision on the A120 in Coggeshall shortly after 7am on September 18.
Police were called to a three vehicle collision at Salmons Corner.
It is believed that a white Fiesta travelling on the A120 towards Colchester was in collision with an HGV which had been travelling in the opposite direction towards Coggeshall.
A Transit flatbed van which had been travelling behind the Fiesta also then collided with the HGV.
In a tribute, Mr Trundley’s family have said: “He was much loved and is missed by everyone who knew him.”
The driver of the Transit flat bed remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Both the driver of the HGV and a passenger in the white Fiesta were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.