Family’s tribute to Biggleswade man who died in Essex collision

The family of a Biggleswade man have paid tribute to him after he died in a collision in Essex.

Robbie Trundley, aged 20, died in a collision on the A120 in Coggeshall shortly after 7am on September 18.

Police were called to a three vehicle collision at Salmons Corner.

It is believed that a white Fiesta travelling on the A120 towards Colchester was in collision with an HGV which had been travelling in the opposite direction towards Coggeshall.

A Transit flatbed van which had been travelling behind the Fiesta also then collided with the HGV.

In a tribute, Mr Trundley’s family have said: “He was much loved and is missed by everyone who knew him.”

The driver of the Transit flat bed remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Both the driver of the HGV and a passenger in the white Fiesta were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.