FARMING MATTERS: Countryfile star draws in crowds

Countryfile fans were in for a treat when presenter and farmer Adam Henson visited Briants of Longwick recently.

Queues of admirers lined up to ask him to sign copies of his three books, My Life On The Land, Like Farmer Like Son and A Farmer And His Dog.

Rebecca's daughter Mia with her cakes

One superfan admitted: “I saw him at Blenheim for Countryfile Live, I watch Countryfile every Sunday and I’ve visited his farm as well. He’s a lovely man and seeing him has made my day.”

Adam was at Briants as part of a promotional event to generate new business for the retailer and wholesaler of garden machinery, forestry equipment and fencing supplies.

Managing director Rebecca Briant told me she met Adam three years ago at a conference in Oxford where he was the guest speaker. He subsequently became a customer of Briants and she explained: “I asked him if he was interested in doing a promo and he said yes. He’s a big crowd puller.”

There were plenty of other attractions at the promotional day in addition to Adam.

Members of Princes Risborough Young Farmers Club

Rebecca’s 12 year old daughter Mia had made 200 fairy cakes and was handing them out free to customers.

Members of Princes Risborough Young Farmers Club had a stand and were promoting their club, showing off their year books and encouraging people to join and enjoy activities as wide ranging as tug of war to flower arranging, farm walks and dinner dances.

Kate Mason from Marsh was on hand with her business Vale Training, where courses re run for such diverse subjects as First Aid, chainsaw use, spraying and,, last year, Computers For The Terrified.

STIHL also had a stand and there was a demonstration of their robotic lawn mower, which was fascinating to watch.

After observing it move rapidly across the area of grass where it was positioned I rather yearned to purchase one. But when I explained to the demonstrator that our own garden is huge, undulating and has multiple obstructions and tree roots I was informed it might not be suitable. And so sadly it looks like I will have to continue mowing it myself with my petrol mower for the foreseeable future.