Festival gig for Sandy singer/songwriter

A talented singer/songwriter from Sandy has won his way through to the main stage at a major music festival.

Ollie Bond, 22, is studying at the University of Warwick and has also been pursuing his music career alongside the course work.

Ollie recently took part in Coventry’s ‘Godiva Calling’ competition for singer/songwriters.

The winners are offered the opportunity to play alongside acts such as Jake Bugg, Professor Green and Ronan Keating on the main stage at this year’s Godiva Festival in Coventry, the largest free family festival in the UK.

Ollie said: “I was lucky enough to be placed as runner-up in the competition and as a result I will now be playing the main stage on Sunday, September 2 alongside Ronan Keating, Tony Christie, Hazel O’Connor and The Specials’ front man Neville Stapleton.”

He added: “I am very excited to be able to share the stage with such big figures in the music industry.

“As you can imagine, the competition was full of incredible musicians and songwriters, and I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been selected as runner-up in the competition.

“I am really excited about this opportunity.”

Although away at university, Ollie still has time to perform around his home area during breaks from studies.

If you want to hear Ollie, he will be playing at The Golden Pheasant in Biggleswade tonight, Friday, August 24, as part of a three-day festival with the band ‘Ollie & Will’.

You do not need tickets to attend the Godiva Festival, which is held at the War Memorial Park, Coventry, from Friday, August 31, gates open 6pm, Saturday 1 September 1, and Sunday, September 2, - gates open at noon both days.

More information and conditions of entry are available at www.godivafestival.com

More information about Ollie is at his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/olliebondmusic