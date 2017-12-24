Festive support in Thetford for those with drug and alcohol problems

Support from Norfolk’s drug and alcohol service will still be available over the Christmas period

Norfolk Recovery Partnership (NRP), a partnership of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), The Matthew Project and the Rehabilitation for Addicted Prisoners Trust, will be offering help to those with drug and alcohol addiction during a period which can be difficult for many.

The service offers help including one-to-one interventions, group work, counselling and a needle exchange.

Chris Strivens, NRP’s deputy service manager, said: “Christmas can be a time where alcohol-use exceeds an individual’s usual quantity, poor decisions are made and risks are taken while people are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“This time of year can also be an emotional and reflective time where people think about broken relationships, being estranged from their families and the things they have lost due to their addiction.

“Our staff work with service users on an individual basis to help them to re-build relationships and develop a support network which we know is very important for recovery.”

He added that those who needed help did not need an appointment but could call or visit drop-in sessions at the partnership’s recovery cafés.

The service, which has a base at Breckland Business Centre, in Thetford, is open normal hours, apart from bank holidays. Help is available between 8am-8pm on December 27 and 28, and 8am-5pm on December 29.

For a full list of opening times and more information about NRP, go to www.norfolkrecoverypartnership.org.uk