Fire crews tackle 'deliberate' haystack fire in Everton
Fire crews were called out to extinguish a deliberate blaze in Everton.
Crews from Potton and Biggleswade tackled a straw stack fire in Potton Road shortly after 1am on Wednesday morning (August 7).
They used a hose reel to dampen down the fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the cause of the fire was deliberate.