Fire crews tackle 'deliberate' haystack fire in Everton

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 12:41 GMT
Fire crews were called out to extinguish a deliberate blaze in Everton.

Crews from Potton and Biggleswade tackled a straw stack fire in Potton Road shortly after 1am on Wednesday morning (August 7).

They used a hose reel to dampen down the fire.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the cause of the fire was deliberate.

