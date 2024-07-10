Firefighters rescue 'conscious and breathing' woman from River Ivel in Biggleswade

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Four fire crews rescued a woman from the River Ivel in Biggleswade.

Teams from Bedford , Biggleswade , Harrold and Sandy were called to Mill Lane at 9.08pm on Monday (July 8).

Firefighters used throw lines to get the 43-year-old casualty - who was “conscious and breathing” - out of the water and left her in the care of the ambulance service.