Firefighters rescue 'conscious and breathing' woman from River Ivel in Biggleswade

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:06 BST
Four fire crews rescued a woman from the River Ivel in Biggleswade.

Teams from Bedford, Biggleswade, Harrold and Sandy were called to Mill Lane at 9.08pm on Monday (July 8).

Firefighters used throw lines to get the 43-year-old casualty - who was “conscious and breathing” - out of the water and left her in the care of the ambulance service.

