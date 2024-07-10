Firefighters rescue 'conscious and breathing' woman from River Ivel in Biggleswade
Four fire crews rescued a woman from the River Ivel in Biggleswade.
Teams from Bedford, Biggleswade, Harrold and Sandy were called to Mill Lane at 9.08pm on Monday (July 8).
Firefighters used throw lines to get the 43-year-old casualty - who was “conscious and breathing” - out of the water and left her in the care of the ambulance service.
