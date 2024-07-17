Firefighters stop flames from spreading after car deliberately set alight in Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters stopped flames from ripping through undergrowth after a vehicle was deliberately set alight in Hatch.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crew from Sandy was called to douse the blaze at 10.52pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The fire had spread from the vehicle to surrounding undergrowth in Thorncote Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."