Firefighters stop flames from spreading after car deliberately set alight in Hatch
Firefighters stopped flames from ripping through undergrowth after a vehicle was deliberately set alight in Hatch.
A crew from Sandy was called to douse the blaze at 10.52pm on Wednesday, July 10.
The fire had spread from the vehicle to surrounding undergrowth in Thorncote Road.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."
