Firefighters successfully battle barn fire in Stotfold

Firefighters battled to put out more than 30 tonnes of straw and rescued several farm animals following a fire in Stotfold yesterday (Monday), despite the risk of asbestos.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) was called at around 5pm to reports of a barn on fire at a farm on Stotfold Road.

The fire destroyed the barn

A number of fire engines attended and BFRS worked alongside crews from Herts Fire and Rescue Service to prevent the fire from spreading further – complicated due to asbestos present in the roof of the barn.

Incident Commander Robert Hulatt said: “Incidents involving asbestos are extremely hazardous to everyone involved so it was important we identified it quickly then put in place a plan to tackle the incident as safely as possible, which includes keeping minimal numbers of crews in the hazard area and ensuring a through decontamination process afterwards.

“Together with our colleagues at Hertfordshire, we were able to keep the fire contained to the original building prior to extinguishing it, protecting surrounding properties which were minutes away from becoming involved in the fire, as well as rescuing livestock.”

Turkeys were rescued by BFRS officers