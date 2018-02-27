Floral masterclass brings a touch of spring to Biggleswade

The arrival of spring was celebrated at a retirement living development in Biggleswade.

Homeowners and staff became florists for the day at a masterclass led by Grant Gould from Butler-Gould Designs, held at McCarthy and Stone’s Parkland Place,

The homeowners’ lounge at the development on Shortmead Street was at its blooming best, as everyone took part in a flower arranging workshop. All those who attended the event had the opportunity to put together a bouquet full of their favourite flowers, under the expert eye of Grant.

They enjoyed a selection of tea and nibbles, with one lucky person winning two tickets to RHS Wisley’s ‘Butterflies in the Glasshouse’, which has been sponsored by McCarthy and Stone. Pictured with Grant Gould are Danielle Piggott, Debbie Isaacs, Claire Wells and homeowners at Parkland Place

Debbie Isaacs, house manager at Parkland Place, said: “With the dark days of winter behind us, it was wonderful to get everyone at Parkland Place together for a very spring-like celebration – and a reminder that the gardens here will soon be busting full off buds, blossom and blooms.

“We certainly have a lot of talented homeowners here – the hand-tied bouquets were rather spectacular – and the many green-fingered retirees at Parkland Place made the most of the opportunity to learn a new skill in floristry, just in time for spring.”

Parkland Place is comprised of 46 one and two-bedroom retirement living apartments, and three two-bedroom cottages, exclusively designed for those aged 60 and over.