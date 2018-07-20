Flour, fun and falling in during Langford Raft Race!

Entrepid rafters took to the River Ivel to compete in its annual race, dodging flour bombs and paddling like mad in a bid to raise money for local Langford clubs.

On July 7, residents gathered for the eagerly anticipated Langford Raft Race, which saw seven teams take to the water to try and be the first to reach the village hall. The dress-up theme was ‘pub names and games’ and the spirited community raised £1,200 to be split equally between The Langford Guides, Scouts, Cricket Club and Bushido Judo, Henlow.

But the course isn’t easy, because villagers at the riverbank throw flour bombs, sales of which are donated to the local groups.

Mel Stratton said: “There’s always a raft that tips over - ‘The Wrestlers’ went over this year. And I thought that the ‘Green Man’ costumes were fantastic.”

Prizes: First past the post - Green Man; 2nd place - The Plough; 3rd place - Nautilus; Best Raft - The Cock and Chicken; Wooden Spoon - The Darts.

Lynne Smith said: “This year the money for the flour was donated by Baldock Beer Festival and the race is the perfect way to start off Langford village fete. Everyone comes together and enjoys themselves.”

Special thanks go to Kevin and Dianne Blackett, Lynne and Paul Smith, Becky Childs, Hazel Bell, the youth clubs, and to anyone else who helped prepare and sell flour bombs or clean the river and village.

Langford is hoping to hold its first scarecrow festival in October half-term.