Food for thought as demand soars

Preen Food Bank is making an urgent appeal for donations as it struggles to cope with growing demand for its food parcels.

The Food Bank, which runs from the Preen Reuse Centre, in Sun Street, Biggleswade, provides packs which include basic food supplies like cereals, pastas, soups, tinned fruit and vegetables and biscuits, for anyone who needs emergency help.

In particular it helps working families whose children receive free school lunches and find it hard financially in the holidays.

It is financially supported by Preen Community Interest Group and all food and toiletries are used in Bedfordshire to help people who are in financial crisis.

Preen Food Bank receives monetary donations and food items from the public, local organisations and businesses, but with more and more people needing help it is struggling to meet the demand.

Kathy Lewis, Preen community director, said: “We would like to thank our friends at Biggleswade and Sandy Lions who donated £500 to us to help buy supplies for the food bank, we really appreciate all the support we get.”

She said she would have had to have shut the foodbank for the day on Saturday without the Lions’ generosity, adding: “Despite the donations and our £500 shop, we recently ran out of meat and bread, essentials that help make up meaningful meals. I just can’t keep up with the steady stream of people.

“In the last few weeks the demand for food parcels has really increased and with the school holidays just around

the corner it is really important that we are able to continue making them.

“We have enough pasta, soup and beans, the supplies we really need are toiletries, in particular deodorants and nappies.

“We need meat, fish, tinned or frozen, mayonnaise and other sauces, we also need squash, juice, bread and milk.

“We help people as much as we can, and the donations we receive go towards making these food parcels for people.

“We have had local schools collecting for us and we are really grateful, the food bank doesn’t happen without your help - and there are more and more local families with major difficulties who really need you.”

Food can be donated at Preen Reuse Centre during its opening hours, Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am till 4.30pm.