Forestry work set to start in Chicksands Campton Plantation woods

Dog owners are being advised to keep their pet on a lead or under close control as forestry work begins in Chicksands’ Campton Plantation woods on Tuesday, January 28.

Expected to last at least four weeks, the work by Central Bedfordshire Council is to replace fencing and to coppice mature alder, willow and elm trees.

Chicksands Campton Plantation woods. Photo from Google Maps

Coppicing is an ancient wood management technique where trees are cut down to low levels and then they regrow with multiple trunks.

Many of the trees in the two areas to be coppiced are at risk of disease because of their age and size, and the technique will provide a better habitat at ground level encouraging a broader range of animals, insects and birds and more favourable conditions for existing species.

Dog walkers are advised to keep their pet on a lead while the works are carried out, as fencing will be replaced alongside the A507 Ampthill Road and A600 Bedford Road.

Walkers are also warned to look out for vehicles in the woods as forestry experts have recommended the felled wood should be removed from the site due to the volumes created.

The council will be putting up posters on all paths into the woods.