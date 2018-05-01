Foster scheme launched to help children and parents in Central Bedfordshire

A new parent and child fostering scheme is being launched by Central Bedfordshire Council.

It will see foster carers offering a room to not only a child but their parent too for a period of 12 weeks or more.

These could be teenage mothers who need a helping hand and don’t have support available, or even older parents who may need additional support to build their confidence and skills.

During the placement the foster carers will offer mentoring, advice and practical and emotional support to help them prepare for independence, and also be expected to contribute to the assessment of the parent.

They will receive specific training linked to the new scheme, the usual support and training open to all Central Bedfordshire foster carers, and an intensive support rate of £550 a week when they have a parent and child in placement.

When they are not taking part in this scheme, foster carers can still offer other respite and longer-term placements, but at the usual fostering rate of £100 or £175 a week.

Cllr Steven Dixon, executive member for families, education and children, said: “As a parent myself I fully support this scheme, so if you think you can help then please contact our fostering team.

“You may already be an existing foster carer – or may have been thinking about fostering and this could be a perfect way to start. Experience or knowledge of good parenting is the main requirement.

“Your help and support could make all the difference to a parent remaining with their child and being able to live independently.”

To find out more, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/parent-child, contact the fostering team on 0300 300 8181 or email fostering@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk