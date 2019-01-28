Four children hurt in car collision in Arlesey

Four children were taken to hospital following a car collision in Arlesey this morning.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 8.30am today (Monday) to reports of a collision between a car and four pedestrians in Stotfold Road, Arlesey, near to Eatonbury Middle School.

“The collision involved four children from the nearby school, fortunately none of them sustained serious injuries and they have all been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“We have spoken to the driver of the car and an investigation is on-going.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 68 of 28 January.”

Emergency services and the air ambulance were all called to the scene.