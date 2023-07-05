News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Four people arrested in connection with collision after vehicle crashes into house in Arlesey​​​​​​​

Three people were injured with two admitted to hospital with serious injuries
By Olga Norford
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST

Four people have been arrested in connection with a collision after a vehicle ploughed into a house in High Street, Arlesey.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1.30am today (Wednesday) to the incident which involved a car colliding with several parked vehicles, one of which was pushed into the house.

Officers attended along with colleagues from fire and ambulance and a small number of residents have been evacuated as a precaution while the building is made safe.

Bedfordshire Police have arrested four peopleBedfordshire Police have arrested four people
Bedfordshire Police have arrested four people
Most Popular

Three people who were in the vehicle were injured with two admitted to hospital and receiving treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants of the house were injured.

A police spokesman said:” The road remains closed with diversions in place and enquiries are continuing.”

Emergency services are currently at the scene to help make the building safe which has included cutting off the gas supply to the property.