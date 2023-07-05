Four people arrested in connection with collision after vehicle crashes into house in Arlesey​​​​​​​

Four people have been arrested in connection with a collision after a vehicle ploughed into a house in High Street, Arlesey.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1.30am today (Wednesday) to the incident which involved a car colliding with several parked vehicles, one of which was pushed into the house.

Officers attended along with colleagues from fire and ambulance and a small number of residents have been evacuated as a precaution while the building is made safe.

Bedfordshire Police have arrested four people

Three people who were in the vehicle were injured with two admitted to hospital and receiving treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants of the house were injured.

A police spokesman said:” The road remains closed with diversions in place and enquiries are continuing.”