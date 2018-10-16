Fred Simms Cup presented to library and estate agents in Sandy

Community work carried out in Sandy has been recognised with the presentation of a cup to two organisations.

Inskip and Davie Estate Agents and Sandy Library were presented with the Fred Simms Charity Cup by Judith Howard, representative of the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, for the outstanding charity work each have done in the community. The presentation was made on Wednesday, October 10.

Library manager Madeline Phippen said: “We are all extremely proud of our library. We enjoy providing a service for all areas of our community.

“We love having the children all making the crafts during the holidays, singing at Rhyme Time, and love helping and advising them with their book selections.”

Ryan Inskip, of Inskip and Davie, added: “We are especially thrilled at being honoured this way. The office now has two generations working hard together, supporting all we can in Sandy and Moggerhanger Hospice is paramount.”

The Fred Simms Charity Cup was donated to the east Bedfordshire community by Fred Simms, who was the Biggleswade Chronicle’s editor for over 30 years until his retirement in 1980.

It is presented each year to a group or individual who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their community.