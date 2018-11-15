Fun and fitness at Biggleswade clinic's charity weekend

Rehab Hub is hosting a charity Open Weekend to celebrate its recent relocation and expansion.

Now based at Biggleswade Town Football Club, the injury clinic and therapy centre will be throwing open its doors on Saturday, and Sunday, to showcase the services it provides.

The centre will be offering 20-minute specialist sessions throughout the weekend, which can be booked via its website. Sessions include sports therapy and massage, Meet the Physio, Meet the Nutritionist, clinical Pilates taster session, running analysis and re-education, lower back and hips workshop, shoulder issues workshop, plus Fun ’n’ Fitcamps for ages four to eight, and nine to 13. All the money raised on the day will go to Help For Heroes.

On Sunday, November 18, there will be a special appearance by Michael Swain MBE, who has just returned to Bedfordshire with his two gold medals from the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Rehab Hub provides sports therapy, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, sports massage, running analysis and re-education, movement analysis and re-patterning, and nutrition for health and sports performance.

See www.rehabhub.co.uk