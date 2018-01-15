Fun workshops for children during RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

Parents are being given the opportunity to take their children to a series of free wild bird workshops to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Pets at Home, on White Way retail park in Biggleswade, will be hosting a series of My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops on Saturdays and Sundays, January 20 and 21, 27 and 28, to help youngsters learn to care responsibly for birds and wildlife.

There will also be fun games and activities to get everyone involved.

Children will also be able to learn how to identify birds and discover ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens and outdoor spaces.

This year Pets at Home are supporting the RSPB’s Wild Challenge, a scheme with wildlife and nature based activities for children to get involved with, and by completing the in-store wild bird workshop, they’re able to tick off one of the challenges and will receive a certificate recognising the achievement.

Store colleagues will be providing friendly expertise, helping ensure children learn everything they can to help wild birds while having fun.

More than half a million people from across the UK took part in last year’s Garden Birdwatch, with the same turn-out expected to count birds in their gardens this year on 27-29 January. Participants will also make a record of the other wildlife they see, providing a vital snapshot of UK nature.

Store manager, Carl Moore, said: “We are very excited about welcoming children to My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch. It’s a great way for children to learn about the importance of being responsible for the wildlife around them, whilst having fun at the same time. The workshops also provide a free way for children to learn about how to care for animals, even if they don’t have a pet themselves.

Parents can book their child’s spot at the free workshops at petsathome.com/workshops.