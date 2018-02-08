Funding boost for autism charity supports family project in Biggleswade

A charity helping children with autism and their families has been given a cash boost to support a project in Biggleswade.

Autism Bedfordshire received £500 funding from CALA Homes to support its Biggleswade L.O.A.F group (Loads of Autistic Fun), a family support and activity group for children with autism, their siblings and their parents and carers. The donation has been made as part of the housebuilder’s bursary scheme launched last year.

L.O.A.F. runs on a term time fortnightly basis on Saturdays from 10am until 1pm, at four venues throughout the county, and is a family support and activity group for children aged 0-12 years with autistic spectrum conditions.

It aims to provide a place where the whole family can enjoy social educational activities in a safe environment, where siblings can also feel special and critically, it’s a place where parents can relax and feel supported.

Autism Bedfordshire was founded in 1991 when a few parents got together to find help for their autistic children, share experiences and provide mutual support. They established a charity that began with a telephone helpline and grew into a suite of services that would give other families invaluable support over the years to come.

The charity now has 21 office staff and around 100 other staff and volunteers and provides a range of services. Visit www.autismbedfordshire.net