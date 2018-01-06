Fundraising in memory of Zena nears £50,000 milestone

A fund-raising family have together nearly hit the £50,00 milestone for a charity close to their hearts.

When Darren and Connie Gibbs launched their Zena 10 fund-raising in June 2015, they initially hoped to raise £10,000 to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Zena Butcher, 37, Darren’s partner and Connie’s mother.

So far, thanks to help from family and friends, they have raised £48,490 for St Nicholas Hospice Care – which supported the family through Zena’s six-year battle with a malignant brain tumour – through events, entering teams into the annual Girls Night Out walk, and balls.

The latest sell-out charity ball was organised by Zena’s sisters Mandy Smart and Tracey Butcher with Connie and Tracey’s daughters Haydn and Jordan Gross. It took place on October 28 and marked what would have been Zena’s 50th birthday, on October 22.

The ball, the third of its kind, was held at Ashlar House, in Bury St Edmunds, and was attended by more than 200 people. It raised £5,189.

Tracey said: “It was such a good evening and we were all really pleased with how everything went. We are so grateful to everyone who supported us.”

Now, the Zena 10 team are hoping to reach the £50,000 fund-raising milestone this year.

Some of the money raised already has helped to fund Nicky’s Way, the hospice’s bereavement programme for children and young people, which helped Connie and Darren after Zena died in 2005.