Gamlingay pub teams up to boost hospice funds

The Cock Inn Fundraising Society, Gamlingay, have made a donation to St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger of more than £1,000.

The society raises funds from staff, regulars and other customers from various activities, including monthly quiz nights. At a recent quiz, a cheque for £1,086 was presented to the hospice for the purchase of equipment.

Receiving the cheque, Aimee Jepson, St John’s community fundraiser, said: “This incredible donation will fund a syringe driver. This important piece of medical equipment will provide constant pain relief to our patients which helps us to allow people to live their lives as fully as possible. Thank you to the Cock Inn and their fantastic customers for their kind contributions to this total, your support means the world to us.”

Aimee is pictured right, receiving the cheque from landlady Vanessa Roberts, supported by representative quizmasters.